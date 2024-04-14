Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

