Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,029 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MA opened at $465.38 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.81 and a 200-day moving average of $431.90. The firm has a market cap of $434.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

