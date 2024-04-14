Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Kornit Digital Trading Down 4.2 %
KRNT stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $759.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.89. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
