Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 4.2 %

KRNT stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $759.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.89. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

About Kornit Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

