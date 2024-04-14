Kooman & Associates Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kooman & Associates trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kooman & Associates owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 355,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.61. 322,041 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

