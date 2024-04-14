Kooman & Associates Acquires Shares of 495 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $622.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $601.51 and its 200 day moving average is $506.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

