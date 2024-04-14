Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,900 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the March 15th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSFTF opened at $3.20 on Friday. Kingsoft has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

