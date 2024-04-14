Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Kenon Trading Down 1.3 %
KEN stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
Kenon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.80 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.97%.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
