Keene & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Matrix Service by 792.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,322. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $333.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,055.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,115.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $233,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

