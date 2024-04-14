Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 8,484 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 4.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.48.

Intel Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of INTC traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.69. 80,254,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,829,772. The company has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

