Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 145 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.7% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

