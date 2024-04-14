Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 519,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,937. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

