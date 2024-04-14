Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

