Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 3,352,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

