Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $32.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.