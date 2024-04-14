Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $460.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $413.70 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $440.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

