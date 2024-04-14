Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $80.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXS. UBS Group lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 721.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,767,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,587,000 after buying an additional 207,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

