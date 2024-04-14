Kaye Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaye Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.31. 6,513,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,776. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.38. The company has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

