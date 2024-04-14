Kava One Day Volume Reaches $51.25 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $701.64 million and $51.25 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005678 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.