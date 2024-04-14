Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $712.87 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $712.87 million and approximately $54.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00055776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

