Kades & Cheifetz LLC Purchases 2,422 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.75. 5,149,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,870. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.