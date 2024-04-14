Kades & Cheifetz LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHG traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $91.97. 1,346,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,627. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.