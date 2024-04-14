Kades & Cheifetz LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

