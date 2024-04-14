JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $104.26

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.26 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 105.80 ($1.34). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.32), with a volume of 2,335,775 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.77.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

