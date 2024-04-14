JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Target Price to $9.50

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CMTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

CMTG stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.22 and a beta of 1.58. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,002.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 97.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

