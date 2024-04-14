Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XNTK opened at $179.47 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The firm has a market cap of $680.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.30.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

