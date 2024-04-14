Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 188,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 3.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,839,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,492,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,521,000.

RSPT stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

