Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 322.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDG stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $83.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11.

About American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

