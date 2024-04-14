Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 623 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

