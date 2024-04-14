Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

