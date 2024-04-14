Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

