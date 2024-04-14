Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 139,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.