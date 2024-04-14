Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 3,402 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 494,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,928 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $39.76 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $764.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.46.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

