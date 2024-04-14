John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE HPI opened at $15.86 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
