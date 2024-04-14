John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE HPI opened at $15.86 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

