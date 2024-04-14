Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.57) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($12.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,044.39. The company has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

