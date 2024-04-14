Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.08.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $147.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

