James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $198.85

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.85 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.56). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.47), with a volume of 113,434 shares.

James Halstead Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 198.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £812.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

James Halstead Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

