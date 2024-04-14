J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $185.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Barclays lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.56.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $63,103,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

