iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.24. 2,406,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,453. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

