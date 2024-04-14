iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Graypoint LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $28,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $171.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

