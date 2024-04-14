iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 623,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,493 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $67,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.