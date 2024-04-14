iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,916 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,234,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,658,784. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

