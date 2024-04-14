iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

IJR stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

