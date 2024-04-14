iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

