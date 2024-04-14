iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MRP Capital Investments LLC’s Largest Position

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $513.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

