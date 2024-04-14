iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

