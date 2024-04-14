iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,066 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.49% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.