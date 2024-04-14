IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.23

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $743.28 million and $47.05 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

