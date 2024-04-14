iomart Group (LON:IOM) Upgraded at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 185 ($2.34) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Thursday.
iomart Group Trading Down 4.4 %
iomart Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,333.33%.
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
