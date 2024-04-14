Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 521.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 114,465 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,769,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 111.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after buying an additional 416,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 675,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after buying an additional 285,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.