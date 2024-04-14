Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

OIA stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

